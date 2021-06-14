Cumberland County teen arrested for alleged possession and distribution of child pornography

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Cumberland County teen was arrested Friday for his alleged possession and distribution of child pornography.

Police documents say 19-year-old Marko Pezer of Camp Hill, Pa. was taken into custody for his alleged dissemination and possession of child pornography through the popular social media platform Kik.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children was first tipped on the incident before members of the Pennsylvania State Police Computer Crime Unit executed a search warrant.

Authorities say Pezer faces charges related to possession of child pornography, distribution of child pornography and criminal abuse of a communication facility.

Pezer was lodged in the Cumberland County Prison due to inability to post $5,000 bail.