Cumberland County to get a new park on recently purchased farmland

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Upper Allen Township recently bought farmland on McCormick Road between Yellow Breeches Creek and Liberty Forge Golf Course, and now Cumberland County is getting a big new park.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

On Tuesday, Nov. 16, the township held its final open house to get public input on what the 61-acre park should have that other parks don’t.

“You know my kids don’t have a hard time finding a place to play basketball, right? They don’t have a hard time finding a place to play soccer. Finding a good walkable trail with some depth to it with lots of nature around it, that’s tough,” Jean Foschi, Upper Allen Township resident and county commissioner, said.

Other suggestions for the park include activities for seniors and a barn for events. Plus, a stable for horses.