CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The May 17 primaries are just around the corner and Cumberland County residents will see permanent polling changes in seven different precincts.

The changes include:

Carlisle 2

First Lutheran Church

21 South Bedford Street, Carlisle

Previous: Carlisle Band Hall

Carlisle 4-1

Carlisle Alliance Church

237 E. North Street, Carlisle

Previous: One West Penn Apartments

East Pennsboro 5

Enola Fire Company #3

118 Chester Road, Enola

Previous: Midway Fire Company

Hampden 7

Daybreak Church

1085 Orrs Bridge Road, Mechanicsburg

Previous: New Covenant Fellowship

Lower Allen 6

Bethany Village

325 Wesley Drive, Mechanicsburg

Previous: Christian Life Assembly

Mechanicsburg 5

Grace United Methodist Church

216 South Market Street, Mechanicsburg

Previous: Mechanicsburg Volunteer Fire Company

Silver Spring 4

Silver Spring Township Social Hall

6475 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg

Previous: Silver Spring Presbyterian Church

Two precincts in the county will see temporary changes specifically for the primary on May 17.

Silver Spring 3

New Kingstown Fire Company

277 North Locust Point Road, Mechanicsburg

Previous: Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church

Upper Allen 7

Upper Allen Municipal Building

100 Gettysburg Pike, Mechanicsburg

Previous: Messiah Village

The last day to register to vote before the primary in on Monday, May 2. To learn more on how to register or to register before the deadline, click here.