CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The May 17 primaries are just around the corner and Cumberland County residents will see permanent polling changes in seven different precincts.
The changes include:
Carlisle 2
First Lutheran Church
21 South Bedford Street, Carlisle
Previous: Carlisle Band Hall
Carlisle 4-1
Carlisle Alliance Church
237 E. North Street, Carlisle
Previous: One West Penn Apartments
East Pennsboro 5
Enola Fire Company #3
118 Chester Road, Enola
Previous: Midway Fire Company
Hampden 7
Daybreak Church
1085 Orrs Bridge Road, Mechanicsburg
Previous: New Covenant Fellowship
Lower Allen 6
Bethany Village
325 Wesley Drive, Mechanicsburg
Previous: Christian Life Assembly
Mechanicsburg 5
Grace United Methodist Church
216 South Market Street, Mechanicsburg
Previous: Mechanicsburg Volunteer Fire Company
Silver Spring 4
Silver Spring Township Social Hall
6475 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg
Previous: Silver Spring Presbyterian Church
Get the latest news on Pennsylvania Politics and the 2022 Election from Your Local Election Headquarters. Sign up here.
Two precincts in the county will see temporary changes specifically for the primary on May 17.
Silver Spring 3
New Kingstown Fire Company
277 North Locust Point Road, Mechanicsburg
Previous: Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church
Upper Allen 7
Upper Allen Municipal Building
100 Gettysburg Pike, Mechanicsburg
Previous: Messiah Village
The last day to register to vote before the primary in on Monday, May 2. To learn more on how to register or to register before the deadline, click here.