Cumberland County using CARES Act funding to assist with cleaning, housing

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — People with low incomes are especially struggling through the pandemic. Now, the federal government is helping Pennsylvanians in public housing.

Cumberland County is getting $229,000 in the second round of funding from the CARES Act. The money will go toward PPE for staff and cleaning supplies. Some money will be used to incentivize landlords who participate in the housing choice voucher program.

Funding for all the counties in the Midstate totals more than $975,000.

Top Stories: