Cumberland County warehouse damaged in overnight fire

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Crews were called to the scene overnight Thursday to a building fire in Cumberland County.

We’re told it started around midnight in a warehouse on the 500 block of Water Street in New Cumberland.

Crews on the scene say one end of the building was affected and no one was hurt.

There’s no word yet what caused the fire but we’re told officials do not believe it was suspicious.