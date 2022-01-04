Cumberland County welcomes new district attorney with decades of experience

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland County has a new district attorney.

Sean McCormack was officially sworn in Tuesday afternoon to finish out the remainder of Skip Ebert’s term, as Ebert recently retired.

McCormack joined the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office in March of 2020. Before that he spent 30 years as a prosecutor in Dauphin County and was the chief of the Child Abuse Protection Unit for more than two decades. McCormack says he is looking forward to the new challenge.

“I like to think what they’re getting in me is someone who’s willing to fight for justice. That’s the core of what this job is — seeking justice for victims and doing what’s right,” McCormack said.

McCormack currently serves as the chair of the Pennsylvania District Attorney’s Child Abuse Coalition. His term ends next year.