Cumberland County women compete in own Spartan Race after original was canceled by COVID-19

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The coronavirus may have put a damper on the original plans for a group of Cumberland County women, but they didn’t let it stop them from accomplishing their fitness goal.

The Spartan Race the group was scheduled to compete in was canceled due to the virus. The women never stopped working out and preparing, doing so twice a week since March. The women gathered to workout while following social distancing guidelines.

The group, made up of mothers, small business owners, and ultimately good friends, found that spending this time together did more than just keep them in shape. They found support and friendship in each other during this challenging time.

After the race was officially canceled, the leader of the fitness group created their own race. On Saturday, they participated in that race which included traveling more than three and a half hilly miles while completing 26 obstacles. They did everything from hanging, climbing, hurdling, and crawling and even carried a seven point log throughout the entire course.

In addition to completing their race and creating lasting friendships, they raised hundreds of dollars for the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.

