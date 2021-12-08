Cumberland County’s forensics lab receives national accreditation

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland County’s forensic laboratory is officially one of four in the state with national accreditation thanks to new equipment that it is already paying off.

Cumberland County District Attorney M.L. Skip Ebert says the new state-of-the-art equipment has already helped solve a Carlisle shooting. Investigators were able to find out exactly who was at the scene on the day of the incident with their on-scene DNA testing.

Ebert adds that it is something that could have taken days if they had to send it out to a lab, but they now have the capabilities at their fingertips. He says it is not only a time-saver for investigations but a money saver for the county, as well.

“Having things like that just speeds up the process of doing a full investigation, where, ya know, I know when it comes to trial that the witnesses are right here, I don’t have to pay for bringing people in from California or wherever else these labs are,” Ebert said.

The only other areas in the state to have similar capabilities are Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Alleghany County.