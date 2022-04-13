(WHTM) — Cumberland Goodwill EMS has added advanced EMTs to its team, providing another level of care.

They will help fill the gap for patients who need more care than what a regular EMT can provide, but don’t necessarily need everything a paramedic can do. The department says this will also help with staffing shortages.

“We can train advanced EMTs in a much more short period of time than it takes to get someone fully ready as a paramedic and then save those paramedics for those extra ten percent, the most critical calls,” Assistant Chief, Nathan Harig said.

Cumberland Goodwill EMS already has two fully trained advanced EMTs and hopes to add more.