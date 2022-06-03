MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Acting Secretary of Education, Eric Hagarty, visited Green Ridge Elementary School in Cumberland County to see first hand how Cumberland Valley School District is ensuring that all students receive a solid foundation in science and reading.

The school district’s vision involves all students becoming skilled readers with a wide variety complexity and vocabulary through fiction and non-fiction texts.

The three-year plan will begin in the fall of 2022 that will empower all students will a strong understanding of reading and comprehension.

“We are excited to be at the forefront of changing our reading practices to ensure that all of our students become good readers,” said Cumberland Valley Superintendent David Christopher.

Hagarty also highlighted Pennsylvania’s proposal to invest $1.55 billion (including $200 million for special education) in K-12 education during his visit.

Cumberland County accommodates more than 8,000 students in eight different elementary schools, two middle schools, and one high school.