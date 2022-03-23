HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Fourteen Pennsylvania high schools are advancing in the 39th annual Pennsylvania Bar Association Statewide High School Mock Trial Competition finals, which are being held from March 24, 25, 26, and 29. The competition will be held virtually.

“It’s exciting to see these students realize the rewards of the hard work and long hours of preparation they have invested in this competition,” said PBA Young Lawyers Division Chair Paul D. Edger. “The teachers, legal professionals, and community volunteers also deserve recognition for helping to mentor, challenge, and encourage these students throughout the process. We applaud the efforts of everyone who played a role in making this year’s mock trial possible, and we wish all teams the best of luck in moving to the next round of the competition.”

The winning team of the state championship will represent Pennsylvania in the national mock trials being held from May 5 to May 7.

Cumberland Valley High School is one of the 14 schools that are competing in the championship.

This year’s hypothetical case, The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania v. Edi Arcaro, is a criminal trial to determine whether the defendant is guilty of murdering a man of great wealth who was a former critical player in the horse-racing industry with an extensive list of connections.

