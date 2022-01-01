Cumberland Valley School District considers changing mask policy

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — One of the Midstate’s largest school districts will consider changing its face mask policy at a meeting on Jan. 3.

Right now, masks are required at Cumberland Valley School District. Its health and safety plan mandates masks based on the amount of spread in Cumberland County.

The school board will consider two plans that would make masks optional unless there is a substantial amount of cases. The start dates would depend on which plan is approved. It would be on a building-by-building basis.

The board will vote on the change at its meeting on Monday, Jan 3. at Mountain View Middle School at 7 p.m.

The district will also live stream the meeting.