Cumberland Valley School District hit with lawsuit on optional masking decision

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, P.A. (WHTM) – A group of parents is suing the Cumberland Valley School District for making masks optional.

The class action lawsuit is a claim under the American with Disabilities Act and The Rehabilitation Act.

The parents named ‘John Doe and Jane Doe’ in the lawsuit claim their kids cannot attend school in person if other students are not masked.

Michael Dimino, Professor of Law at Widener University says some students are protected under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The biggest question he said is “whether it is a reasonable accommodation for these children’s disabilities.”

Does the district think the lawsuit is a reasonable request?

abc27 reached out to Cumberland Valley on Monday, Feb. 21. The district responded, saying, “We are aware of the lawsuit that was recently filed against the District. As requested by our District Solicitor, we do not comment on matters of pending litigation.”