Cumberland Valley School District to push back first day of school by one week

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — After planning to open the school year on August 25, the Cumberland Valley School District’s board of directors has decided to push back the start by a week.

In an email addressed to families, the school district said the decision to move the start to Aug. 31 was made following its Aug. 10 meeting.

The district also reminds parents to fill out the Transportation Plan form in the Skyward Parent Portal. The form helps clear up each student’s most common mode of transportation to and from school. Forms are asked to be completed no later than Aug. 17.

The last day of classes remains unchanged and will conclude June 4, 2021. The full calendar can be found here.

Top Stories: