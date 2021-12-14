Cumberland Valley School District to reevaluate mask mandate in 2022

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland Valley School District’s superintendent says the board will revisit their masking policy after the new year. The school district has had their mask mandate in place even before Acting Secretary Alison Beam put the mandate onto local schools.

With that thrown out and vaccines available before K-12 students, Superintendant David Christoper says different options could be put on the table.

As for now, masks will stay on. Christopher says that is based on the spread of infection through the county, specifically more than 100 incidents per 100,000 people. But, come Jan. 3 next year, that could change.

“Will actually put a draft plan up for the public prior to that as part of our agenda and the board will meet and debate about it on the third,” Christopher said.

Pennsylvanians will be able to review that plan on the school’s website on Dec. 31.