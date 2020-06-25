Customers frustrated by long lines at PennDOT Driver License Center

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — The lines at the PennDOT license centers continue to wrap around the block, causing customer traffic jams and headaches.

PennDOT officials say they’re working to decrease the backlog.

Because of social distancing measures inside the PennDOT Driver License Center in Enola, a line of about three dozen people formed in the afternoon.

“We decided to come in the morning at 8:30. It was lined up all the way down here, all the way to the end of the parking lot. People had chairs and everything,” said Randi Lorah.

This is the fourth time Lorah went there. Her husband tried getting through over the phone with no luck.

“He gets all the way through the chain of where you want to go on the phone call and then gets cut off and says they’re experiencing long call volumes, so it’s been nuts and I’m just going to wait in line now because I’m tired of coming here,” Lorah said.

It turns out right after Lorah spoke with abc27, she and her husband were taken right inside after a staff member figured out they only needed a picture taken.

That’s because PennDOT said they have additional staff serving as greeters to screen documents and provide information to those in line.

“There’s a lot of other things I could be doing than standing in line here for my driver’s license,” said Claude Vanscoik.

Trudy Getz spent almost two and a half hours to get her license renewed.

“It had to be done. I’d have rather been able to do it back in May when my license actually expired, and I still have to come back at some point to get my Real ID, but I got the paperwork in,” Getz said.

PennDOT said they apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate customers’ understanding during this transition.

Officials want to remind customers that they can complete various transactions and access multiple resources at www.dmv.pa.gov. Driver and vehicle online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and include driver’s license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; changes of address; driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver license or vehicle insurance restoration fee; driver license and photo ID duplicates; and driver exam scheduling. There are no additional fees for using online services.