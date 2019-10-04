D.O.H. releases stats about vaping deaths and injuries

Friday at the State Capitol the Department of Health is exposing the dark side of vaping and e-cigarettes. The numbers of injuries and the death toll linked to vaping are on the rise nationwide.

At noon Friday the Department of Health will provide an update on new statistics of the injuries and deaths associated with vaping in PA. The Department of Health will also share about the work being done to protect against injuries and deaths.

Right now there are 17 suspected lung injury cases in Pennsylvania linked to vaping. There are more than a thousand confirmed lung injury cases that may be linked to e-cigarettes. The centers for disease control is linking vaping to 19 deaths in 16 states.

The Centers for Disease Control said 37% of injuries are in people under the age of 21. 78% of cases involve THC, the chemical responsible for most of marijuana’s psychological effects.

Aside from using vaping as a tool to quit smoking, health say vaping should be discouraged.