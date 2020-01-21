DA: Man charged in ex-roommate’s death, body found in quarry

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) – Prosecutors say a man has confessed to prosecutors that he killed a former roommate who disappeared more than a decade and a half ago and led authorities to the victim’s remains in an eastern Pennsylvania quarry.

Thirty-six-year-old Daman Smoot was charged in the death of 26-year-old Adam Brundage of Quakertown, who vanished in October 2004.

District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said prosecutors would recommend a 20- to 40-year sentence for a third-degree murder plea.

Defense attorney Keith Williams said his client wanted the family to know “He’s very sorry for the person he used to be, and he is not that person anymore.”

