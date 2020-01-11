Dad describes helicopter crash in his backyard, 20 feet away from his daughters

Federal investigators were at the scene of a deadly helicopter crash for hours Friday, and plan to return Saturday. The National Transportation Safety Board says the weeks to months-long process to determine a cause is just beginning.

The Cumberland County coroner says pilot 58-year-old Mark Croce and passenger 63-year-old Michael Capriotto were killed. Both were from Orchard Park, New York.

“What sounded like a normal helicopter noise at first, and then it got really loud, started sputtering,” said Mike Brion, who owns the property where the helicopter crashed. “There was a bang before it actually hit the ground, and then just a large crash.”

Brion was putting his two young daughters to bed Thursday night when his house shook.

“First, I didn’t know if we got bombed or if someone dropped a huge drone in our yard,” said Brion. “I guess the last thing we expected was for somebody to crash a big helicopter in the backyard.”

It was just 20 feet away.

He walked outside to a gruesome scene.

“The propeller ended up almost a block that way,” said Brion.

Brion’s yard is at the intersection of Irongate Court and Surrey Lane in Silver Spring Township, and it’s been full of investigators ever since the aircraft went down.

The helicopter missed his home, and everyone else’s in the neighborhood.

“We’re just very fortunate,” said Brion.

The chopper was en route to Buffalo from D.C.

The NTSB is leading the investigation. Multiple local agencies have been on site to assist.

“Even though most of the helicopter is in one spot, there’s metal parts, hoses, there’s even some up in one of the trees,” said Brion.

Meanwhile, New York is mourning two influential leaders.

Croce owned two restaurants, a wedding venue, and a five-star boutique hotel. He was referred to by local leaders as the catalyst for revitalization in downtown Buffalo.

Capriotto also owned multiple businesses and was known for his devotion to Orchard Park. The town’s mayor called him a “pillar of the community.”

“I think the only word I have is surreal,” said Brion. “It was great to have the neighbors to come out. We had six or eight guys out here, so if there was anything we could have done. We had plenty of people here to do it. But it was just crazy.”

Authorities say the helicopter will stay in the yard until they finish gathering the evidence they need.