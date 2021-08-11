‘Dangerous Heat Advisory’ in effect for much of the Midstate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Central Pennsylvania Weather Forecast Office is issuing a “Dangerous Heat Advisory” for parts of the Midstate. The advisory is in effect from Wednesday until Thursday with heat indices topping out between 105-110° each day.

The office says an increased risk of heat-related illness exists especially for children, the elderly and people with pre-existing health conditions. ab27 Meteorologist Brett Thackara advises residents to stay inside if they can help it as excessive heat can be dangerous.

Meteorologist Brett Thackara’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

Experts say there are a number of measures you can take to prevent heat-related illnesses:

Wear loose-fitting and lightweight clothing,

Protect against sunburn,

Drink plenty of fluids,

Never leave anyone in a parked vehicle, and

Take it easy during the hottest parts of the day

Symptoms of heat exhaustion may develop suddenly or over time, so stay alert if you develop one or more of the following symptoms:

Cool, moist skin with goose bumps when in the heat,

Heavy sweating,

Faintness,

Dizziness,

Fatigue/Weakness,

Rapid pulse,

Low blood pressure upon standing,

Muscle cramps,

Nausea, and

Headache

For a look at your most accurate local forecast, click here, and for a full checklist on battling the heat, click here.