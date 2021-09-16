‘Dangerous’ police impersonator carrying handgun, orange taser reported in Derry Township, police say

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Derry Township are searching for a police impersonator they describe as dangerous. Officers say a man in his late 20s was driving a dark-colored four-door sedan, possibly a Ford Crown Victoria, when he pulled a woman over Wednesday morning in the parking lot of the Fishburn United Methodist Church in Hershey.

Police say the man then asked the woman if he could search her car. After a discussion between the two, the female agreed to the search believing the man was a legitimate police officer.

Authorities say the man then searched the entire interior of the vehicle as well as a black Coach purse and floral medical bag when he allegedly stole approximately $200 in cash from a wallet.

Police reports suggest the vehicle, which was in clean/good condition, had very dark window tinting, interior dash or visor-mounted red and blue emergency lights and a push bar on the front.

The suspect is described as male, late 20’s, 5’9” in height, 175 lbs., buzz-cut hair, no accent, right-handed, and fit/muscular build. Reports add the man was wearing a baseball hat with a patch indicating he was with the Derry Township Police, a body armor-style vest, a duty belt as well as a holstered handgun, orange taser and handcuffs.

At this time, the Derry Township Police Department is asking residents to review any surveillance video or dashcam video from the area and report any information to police by calling (717) 534-2202, submitting a tip online, or calling 911 in an emergency situation.

