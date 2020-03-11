Date set for funeral service for fallen firefighter Jerome Guise

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Fallen firefighter Jerome Guise will be put to rest this Saturday, March 14. The funeral services will be conducted at the Carlise Evangelical Free Church located at 290 Petersburg Orad.

Visitation will be available from 9 a.m – 11 a.m. The funeral with full honors will begin immediately afterward.

State Police say Guise was a volunteer from Mount Holly Springs. He was a member of Citizens Fire Company of Mt Holly for more than 20 years.

Guise was killed when the front porch roof of the structure collapsed on him as he was fighting the fire. A woman inside the house also died in the house blaze.