Dauphin Co. accepting resumes for Commissioner vacancy

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County is taking resumes for a new County Commissioner.

Jeff Haste is retiring at the end of the month. County Court will hold interviews and then vote on the candidates. Whoever gets the most votes will be the next commissioner.

All applicants must have been registered to vote as a Republican in 2019 because Haste is a Republican and the new Commissioner will be finishing his term.

Interested applicants are asked to deliver a resume and cover letter with their contact information to the following address on or before May 25:

President Judge John F. Cherry
5th Floor
Dauphin County Courthouse
101 Market Street
Harrisburg, PA 17101

Candidates will be expected to be available for interviews at a time to be designated by the Court.

