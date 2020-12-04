Dauphin Co. Commissioners grant $1.15M in COVID-19 recovery to small, local businesses

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As of Friday, small and local businesses in Dauphin County can apply for COVID-19 relief grants as part of a program headed by the Dauphin County Commissioners.

Applications to receive coronavirus-related funding for Dauphin County businesses must be submitted by Wednesday, Dec. 30 at 4:30 p.m.

Eligible businesses must be located within the county and employ 100 staff members or less. As stated by the Dauphin County Commissioners, “applicants must also serve a low-to-moderate income area or employ 51 percent or more low-to-moderate income workers.”

This opportunity involves a second round of COVID-19 financial assistance funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Dauphin County Commissioner Mike Pries says applicants can receive up to $20,000 or 3-months worth of operating expenses.

“The pandemic continues to be a hardship, especially for smaller businesses and charities,’’ said board Chairman Jeff Haste. “We appreciate how important their services and jobs are to our community and want to do what we can to help them keep the doors open.”

In the spring, the Commissioners awarded $10,000 and $20,000 grants to more than 70 businesses through an initial HUD funding round.