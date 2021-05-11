Dauphin Co. District Attorney honors outstanding citizen of the year

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Dauphin County District Attorney honored several police officers on Tuesday along with a woman who showed amazing grace under pressure.

At the annual awards ceremony, Jeree Clark of Harrisburg received the award for outstanding service by a citizen.

On February 14, she saw a 10-year-old boy crying on the side of the road. She stopped and gave him a ride home.

She asked if everything was ok and he said, “No, I just shot my brother.”

“When he said that I just put my car in park, secured my son and asked him questions before going in because I was already scared,” Clark said. “I was like, can you please put your dog away so I can assist as I’m calling 911, they walked me through it, I blacked out, I was so nervous.”

Jeree ran into the boy’s home and tried to help the 12-year-old brother, but he did not make it.

The D.A. says Jeree gave investigators valuable information about the case and in the end the D.A ruled it a tragic accident.