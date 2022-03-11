DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Dauphin County jury convicted a man on multiple counts of sexual assault, including indecent assault of a child, on Wednesday, March 9.

According to the CRIMEWATCH report, Heriberto Montanez, 43 was found guilty after a three-day trial. The charges stem from an incident in early 2020 in an apartment in Uptown Harrisburg.

Montanez entered a bedroom where an eight-year-old child was sleeping and proceeded to sexually assault the victim. The child then told a sibling about the assault who then told an adult in the household.

The adult initially dismissed the allegations as a bad dream. The child later told a parent who then reported to investigators.

The child, who is now 10, positively identified Montanez as the assailant during the trial.

Judge Scott Arthur Evans scheduled Montanez’s sentencing for June 3. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 to 20 years of imprisonment on the charge of Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse with a Child Under the Age of 13.