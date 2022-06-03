DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Dauphin County man who was previously convicted of the sexual assault of a child, has now been sentenced to 16 to 32 years in state prison.

On June 3, Judge Scott Arthur Evans sentenced 44-year-old Heriberto Montanez to 16 to 32 years in a state correction institution and a consecutive five-year term of probation. Montanez faced a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 to 20 years of imprisonment for involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child under the age of 13 because his prior record includes a prior conviction for a felony crime of violence.

Montanez was convicted back on March 9, 2022, when he was found guilty after a three-day trial. The charges stem from an incident in early 2020 in an apartment in Uptown Harrisburg.

The Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office says Montanez entered a bedroom where an eight-year-old child was sleeping and proceeded to sexually assault the victim.

The child later disclosed this to a sibling and parent, who reported the incident to investigators. During the trial the child, now 10 years of age, took the witness stand and described the assault in detail to the jury. The child looked at Montanez in the courtroom and positively identified him as the assailant.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Katie L. Adam of the office’s Child Abuse Unit prosecuted this case.