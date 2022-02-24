DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County has received funding that will be able to be given out as bonuses to Children and Youth Services staff

It comes at a time when the county is working to recruit and keep employees for roles that provide essential services.

“There are challenges everywhere in finding and keeping employees for these vital positions,” Dauphin County Commissioner George P. Hartwick, III said.

The funds will allow Dauphin County to offer the following

A $5,000 retention bonus to current employees who have worked here for at least one year.

A $4,000 retention bonus to new hires, to be paid after one year of service.

Current Children and Youth Services staff will get the bonus by March. The new hire bonus will be paid until the employee has worked two years with Children and Youth.

“These essential services are changing lives, so we need to do all we can to recognize our staff,” County Commissioner Chair Mike Pries said.

Children and Youth Services are 24-hour emergency response services dedicated to the safety and well-being of children and families.