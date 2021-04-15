Dauphin Co. security guard accused of child porn, father of woman accused of stealing Pelosi’s laptop

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The cases are unrelated, but the people are very much related.

The Dauphin County security guard facing felony charges related to child pornography, 55-year-old Rickey Williams, is the father of the woman accused of stealing U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s laptop during the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot.

That woman, 22-year-old Riley Williams, was under house arrest, released into the custody of her mother. At the Progress apartment complex where the two were last known to be living, shortly after Riley Williams’s arrest, neighbors said the two had moved out, having indicated they were facing financial difficulties.

The neighbors, who didn’t want to be identified, said they didn’t know where the two live.

The neighbors said they knew the mother and daughter were supporters of former President Donald Trump. They said they were good neighbors — Riley Williams would help carry your groceries in, they said — and they suspected she just “got caught up in the moment” in Washington.

Rickey Williams doesn’t live with Riley Williams and her mother, according to court documents. abc27 News is not naming Riley Williams’s mother, because she is not charged with a crime.