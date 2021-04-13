Dauphin Co. trial underway for suspect in 2019 Hershey homicide, arson

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A homicide trial is underway in Dauphin County, a case that involves Calvin Lorenzo Purdie, Jr.

Purdie is accused of strangling his girlfriend’s mother, Charlotte Chaplin, in her Hershey home in July 2019. Her home, located on West Chocolate Avenue, was then set on fire.

Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo told the jury Purdie’s DNA was found under Chaplin’s fingernails, after he says she tried to fight him off.

Purdie’s public defender says police have only focused on him and not other possible suspects.