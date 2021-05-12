Dauphin Co. woman arrested for strangulation, other charges

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Steelton woman was arrested on charges of strangulation after an incident broke out on the 1st block of Andes Drive, Monday evening.

Upper Allen Township Police say 29-year-old Pamela Baumgartner became involved in a physical altercation before strangling a female victim.

During the altercation, Baumgartner allegedly damaged property before fleeing the scene prior to police arrival. A warrant was later issued for her arrest.

Sometime later, Baumgartner was later taken into custody with assistance from the Swatara Township Police and transported to Cumberland County Central Booking where she was held on $18,000 bail as faces charges of Simple Assault, Harassment and Criminal Mischief.

The condition of the victim was not immediately available.