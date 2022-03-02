HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Teresa Phinney is the Executive Director of Second Chance Clean and Sober Living Homes, Inc. She has two recovery homes in the Harrisburg region.

Teresa is a recovering addict, and she has been clean for more than five years. Her clients are all women who come from all over Pennsylvania.

“They know my story and what I have been through,” said Phinney, “I offer them hope and inspiration while being honest with them during their recovery process.”

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Teresa partners with Dauphin County agencies and other organizations to help her clients reach sobriety.

“I have had some ladies make mistakes,’ said Phinney, “But I will give them another chance because their lives are at stake.”

For more information about Second Chance Clean and Sober Living Homes, visit their Facebook page.