Dauphin County awards over $3M in hospitality grants to local businesses

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Help is on the way for dozens of local businesses. Dauphin County is sending $3,085,000 total to 129 hospitality businesses.

One of the businesses getting a grant is Mr. G’s Sports Bar. John Sheridan is a longtime friend and financial advisor to the owners.

“Actually I helped George acquire this place more than 20 years ago,” Sheridan said.

He’s seen them hurt alongside other businesses during the pandemic and says this grant is much needed.

“It’s been very very difficult for all these small bars and restaurants in this area,” Sheridan said. “It’s the shot in the arm they need to keep going.”

Brett Hambright, Dauphin County Press Secretary, says these businesses were chosen specifically because the pandemic had a negative financial impact.

“We would like these sums to be bigger. We would like to reach even more folks, but we like to think for some of these businesses that the 25-30,000 will be a bit of a bridge to get back to that recovery phase,” Hambright said.

The money does make a difference as these bars, restaurants and hotels struggle to recover.

“They will survive and the fact that the government is stepping in a little bit to give them an extra hand to get there, that’s the most important thing,” Sheridan said.

The hope is this holds businesses over until they don’t need help anymore.

“We see it as a crutch. We see it as a pivot to getting full houses, getting folks sitting down eating. Folks at the bars to drink and eat and the hotel rooms getting filled up,” Hambright said.

On Monday, the U.S. Small Business Administration opened its Restaurant Revitalization Fund. It was part of the last stimulus package and will give billions of dollars in relief to restaurants across the country. To learn more about the initiative, click here.