Dauphin County band directors to play at Tournament of Roses

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Two Derry Township band directors will head to California this winter for the Tournament of Roses Parade.

For the first time, the parade is inviting a marching band consisting of 300 band directors. Brandon Buterbaugh and Kaitlin Obielecki from Derry Township were selected.

“This is something that it’s the New Year’s Day, go to parade to watch on television and there are dozens and dozens of marching bands each year that include high school bands, college bands and this year it’s going to be a band with band directors from across the nations,” Buterbaugh said.

The band directors have started a GoFundMe to help pay for flights, lodging, uniforms and a float to accompany the band.