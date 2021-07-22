Dauphin County borough pool not to open until 2022 summer; repairs needed before doors open

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Middletown says its pool will open, but not until next summer. The council has officially voted to reopen it then.

The borough in Dauphin County has only run the pool since 2019. It was closed then in the summer of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some repairs will be done prior to reopening, costing a few thousand dollars in the short term and $80,000 over the long run.

However, the council wants the pool for the community.

“I felt it was important to get it back up and running. It’s a matter of doing a paint job, fixing some minor tiles and filling it up and letting residents utilize it,” Ian Reddinger, president of Middletown Borough Council, said.

Some people, however, still think the pool is just too expensive. Future community meetings will take place to discuss the pool’s reopening further.