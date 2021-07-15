Dauphin County CASA swears in four new advocates

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — On Thursday, July 15, there is a new group of advocates to fight for neglected and abused children in Dauphin County with four new court-appointed special advocates (CASA) sworn in.

Today’s swearing-in marked the third class of CASA volunteers, who represent the best interests of children in the court system. CASA’s executive directors say the advocates fill in the gaps of the child welfare system.

“It’s not always easily accessible and our advocates come in, they do the research, they monitor and they facilitate to ensure that the resources we already have in place are being utilized effectively,” Corey Korinda, executive director of Dauphin County CASA.

On average, more than 350 local children are in the County’s foster care program each month.