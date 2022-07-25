WILLIAMSTOWN BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – A gold monstrance, a cross, and multiple crucifixes were stolen from a Dauphin County church and sold for scrap.

Pennsylvania State Police at Lykens responded to the Sacred Heart of Jesus Roman Catholic Church on July 24 for a reported burglary.

State Police say two people entered the church through a window and removed various religious items from inside. Troopers say Sherry Hoffman and John Watkins, both of Williamstown, allegedly used grinding tools to cut the religious items into pieces and sold them as scrap metal.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Hoffman and Watkins were taken into custody and charged with burglary, theft, institutional vandalism, criminal trespass, and desecration of a venerated object. Hoffman was also charged with 15 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both Hoffman and Watkins were held on $25,000 bail at the Dauphin County Prison.