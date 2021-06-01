Dauphin County “Color Your World” summer reading program begins June 1

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — This summer, readers of all ages are encouraged to read, learn and explore the community with “Color Your World.”

The summer-long program will begin with the Dauphin County Library System on Tuesday, June 1, and ends on August 31. You can sign up by clicking here and browsing the online calendar to view all programs.

Those who participate in the club earn points by reading and performing different activities. Participants can earn points by logging minutes spent reading, the number of books read or activities completed on the Beanstack website.

The community-wide goal is to earn 200,000 points. The path to completion varies by age group.

Summer lunches to go are back, too! Parents and caregivers can pick up free bagged lunches to go for any child age 18 and under starting June 7 and ending August 13.

There are five of The Library’s locations offering free lunches:

East Shore Area Library: Monday – Thursday, 12:00 – 3:00 p.m.

Monday – Thursday, 12:00 – 3:00 p.m. Elizabethville Area Library : Tuesday – Thursday, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

: Tuesday – Thursday, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. Madeline L. Olewine Memorial Library: Monday – Thursday, 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Monday – Thursday, 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Northern Dauphin Library: Monday – Thursday, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

Monday – Thursday, 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. William H. & Marion C. Alexander Family Library: Monday – Thursday, 12:15 – 1:15 p.m.

Snacks will be available at all eight Library locations on Fridays and weekends.