Dauphin County Coroner to announce updates to deadly Steelton house fire

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — Officials are expected to release new information about a house fire that left four people dead in Steelton on Friday.

Dauphin County District Attorney, Fran Chardo previously told abc27 News that two adults and two children were killed during the incident that took place at the Raja Mart, formerly known as Mueller’s Taven on the 400 block of S Front Street. But authorities have not released the names of the victims or how the fire started.

But that is expected to change. Officials are set to hold a press conference Tuesday morning discussing the incident.

abc27 News will stream the conference in the player above. The stream is expected to begin at 11 a.m.

News delivered to your inbox: subscribe to abc27’s daily and breaking news newsletters

On Sunday, dozens of community members gathered at Mohn Park to remember those who died.

“They are part of our town and part of our heart and that just goes to show there are many people grieving about this,” said Mayor Maria Romano Marcinko.