Dauphin County Crime Stoppers offering $10K for information on assault against Comcast employee

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Dauphin County Crime Stoppers continues to investigate an assault on a Comcast employee in the area of the 500 block of Wharton Alley. While working on overhead cable wires on October 9, 2021, an unknown suspect shot the employee with a pellet gun, causing injury to the employee.

Through a donation made by Comcast, the crime stoppers are offering a reward of $10,000 for information on the incident that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers through the Crime Watch portal or by calling the police at 717-558-6900 and referencing Harrisburg Police incident HC-21-023820.