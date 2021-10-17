Dauphin County DA office encourages help for those facing domestic violence

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Dauphin County District Attorney’s office is encouraging domestic violence victims to seek help after the sentencing of a man who beat up his now ex-girlfriend so badly, she had to have several reconstructive surgeries.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

In September, a jury found Sergio Martinex, 38, guilty of aggravated assault causing bodily injury. During the trial, the ex-girlfriend testified that, during the early morning hours of the day of the incident in 2019, Martinez argued with her about his suspicion of cheating.

According to the report, she attempted to leave the conversation when Martinez struck her with a closed fist in the right eye, which fractured the side of her face.

Martinex left, but later returned and climbed on top of her and hit her again with a closed fist on the other side of his face. As a result, she suffered multiple facial fractures that required surgery.

This week, a judge sentenced Martinez to 10 to 20 years in prison. Prosecutors say they see cases like this all the time and are urging victims to get help by calling the Domestic Violence Hotline. The number is 1-800-799-7233.