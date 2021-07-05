Dauphin County DA’s office investigates death of county prison inmate

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Officials are investigating the death of a Dauphin County Prison inmate who passed away Saturday, July 3, morning, just 10 days after a medical incident at the prison.

The 64-year-old male, David W. White, was pronounced dead. His family members were notified prior to the release of information.

Last month, White was incarcerated on felony drug charges, as well as, active charges from outside the county. The Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office criminal investigation division is investigating the circumstances around White’s death.

Thus far, the investigation shows nothing to indicate that White was assaulted at the prison.

This is a developing story, check back for updates as additional information is released as appropriate.