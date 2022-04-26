DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The criminal investigation division of the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office continues to search for a 13-year-old girl.

Roxanne Rodriguez is described as 5 feet, 3 inches with brown hair, and brown eyes. She is 17-weeks pregnant. Police believe she may be at special risk of harm or injury.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

According to the missing person report, odriguez ran away from the Schaffner Youth Center and got a ride from an unknown person who was operating a black 2018 or newer Chevrolet Traverse with an unknown Pennsylvania registration plate.

She was last seen in the area of the 500 block of Mall Road in Swatara Township, Dauphin County on April 26 at 3:13 p.m.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the police immediately or by contacting the DA’s office at 717-558-6900.