Dauphin County District Attorney says teen victim coming forward helps send abuser to prison

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Taylor Gonzalez pleaded guilty to several felony charges including statutory sexual assault. Gonzalez was sentenced to six to 12 years in prison.

Dauphin County District Attorney, Fran Chardo says this is a result of Gonzalez’s teenage victim coming forward.

“She came forward in late 2018,” Chardo said. “Most of the time, victims remain silent, because their abusers isolate, intimidate and manipulate their victims.”

Chardo says, it is not uncommon for young victims to remain silent.

“It can be difficult for a victim of any age to come forward,” Chardo said. “Sometimes children don’t know where to go, or feel uncomfortable taking the first step.”

Chardo says Gonzalez was 20 at the time of the rape, and the victim was 12. Gonzalez will be on probation for eight years after he is released from prison. Along with his probation, Gonzalez will also have to register as a sex offender.