Dauphin County election office has busy day as PA registration deadline looms

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Monday was a busy day for the Dauphin County Election Office as voters came in to register ahead of the deadline, and to drop off their mail-in ballots.

First time voter Alissa Behney registered just hours before Pennsylvania’s deadline.

“I’m 30 and I can’t believe I haven’t voted, but I really never took into consideration how just little old me, my voice can be heard. So I’m kind of really excited,” Behney said.

Theresa Yovicich is far from a first time voter.

“Actually I spent the last 40 years voting in Cumberland County. But we had to move on this side of the river,” Yovicich said.

When she went to change her registration online it didn’t work. So she came in person to the election office to make sure her vote would count.

“I think it’s important because I always kind of looked at it as if I didn’t I didn’t have a right to complain,” Yovicich said.

Latasha Gantz has been registered, but she wanted to turn her mail in ballot in in person.

“I was a former postal employee and I’m aware of all of the problems with the post office and I wanted to ensure that my ballot made it on time,” Gantz said.

It turned out that decision saved her vote.

“I enclosed my ballot without the secrecy envelope. And you have to be careful and you have to read the rules because it won’t count,” Gantz said. “So I made sure that I came down and got a replacement so that my ballot could move forward.”

For all three women this election and their right to vote is critically important.

“It’s very important because I’d just like to see change,” Gantz said. “And I would like to see a president that is inclusive of everybody. All races, all nationalities, all backgrounds.”