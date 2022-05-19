HIGHSPIRE, Pa. (WHTM) – The Citizen’s Fire Company #1 of Highspire has been temporarily placed out of service “until the fire department is reorganized,” according to the borough manager.

According to Borough Manager and Public Safety Director Mark Stonbraker, the decision was made “in the interest of public safety.”

Stonbraker says surrounding agencies will handle calls within the borough while the fire company is suspended. Members of the department will continue to conduct fundraisers and the social hall remains available for rental.

It’s unclear what type of reorganization is needed for the fire company to be restored to service.

Anyone with questions regarding the decision is asked to contact mstonbraker@highspire.org.