DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Three men accused of forgery and fraud are each being held on $3 million bail in Dauphin County.

On May 18 a Lower Paxton Township officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle and located numerous items related to fraud and forgery.

Police say items discovered included numerous debit/credit cards labeled with different names, approximately one hundred blank business checks, and several US Postal Service blue mailbox keys.

Police say it is illegal for anyone but postal workers to possess these keys.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and sports alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Ronald Gates III, Daral Cresswell, and Brice Ransom were each charged with multiple felonies including forgery, criminal conspiracy engaging in forgery, access device fraud, receiving stolen property and possession of an instrument of crime with intent.

All three have been arraigned and committed to Dauphin County Prison on $3 million bail each.