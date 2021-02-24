DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Dozens of groups and municipalities in Dauphin County will share more than $6 million from Hollywood Casino.

On Wednesday, the gaming advisory board issued its report on allocating the money, known as local share funds.

Each year, Hollywood Casino gives East Hanover Township and Dauphin County a percentage of its gaming revenue.

Without it, projects would be delayed or taxes would go up.

“The recommendations are for fire and emergency services support, for sewer and infrastructure improvements and a whole host of public interest projects all across Dauphin County,” said Mark Stewart, special counsel attorney with Eckert Seamans in Harrisburg.

Due to COVID-19, more casino grant money will go toward food programs and groups financially impacted by the pandemic.