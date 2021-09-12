Dauphin County honors first responders on 9/11 and raise money for K-9 unit

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — In a special time to remember the men and women who serve to help others, a Dauphin County community took the time to thank first responders in the region.

Swatara Township held a chicken barbeque for police, firefighters, dispatchers and other first responders.

Organizers say it’s important to show thanks to those who work hard and at times risk their own lives to save others. The event was also a fundraiser for the police department’s K-9 unit.

“What it takes to operate and we have three dogs in our patrol division so we try to offset that as much as we can and it’s a great way for people to come out and meet some of our officers and our canines, for that matter,” Cpl. Brandon Pokrop said.

More than $3,000 was raised for the township’s K-9 unit. The money will be used for gear, supplies and equipment.