Dauphin County honors first responders with 2020 Craig Webb Memorial Awards

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, Dauphin County Commissioners honored three first responders with the 2020 Craig Webb Memorial awards.

Dauphin County Detective Brian Walborn was given Law Enforcement Leader of the Year and Steelton Fire Chief Gene Vance received Fire and Rescue Leader of the Year.

The EMS Provider of the Year was awarded to Williamstown Area EMS Chief, Garret Miller.

